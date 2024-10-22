A New Blu-Ray Release Shows How 2024's Gnarliest Horror Movie Kill Was Created

The "In a Violent Nature" Collector's Edition Blu-ray hit shelves on October 15, 2024, and it comes loaded with over 3-hours of special features. One of those special features is titled "The Yoga Kill: Candid On-Set Footage," and shows amusing behind-the-scenes footage of how Chris Nash and company created the movie's most memorable kill scene. We see both actress Charlotte Creaghan wearing prosthetic makeup and the dummy they used for some of the more gnarly moments. And we see the gallons of fake blood the crew sprayed everywhere to make the moment work. Even though the scene is graphic and brutal, the behind-the-scenes footage shows how funny and light the mood was in creating the scene. It's a reminder that there's something fun about getting together a bunch of gore effects and creating something twisted.

"That kill was designed in a way where I, you know, first off, I wanted to see something that I'd never seen before," Nash said in an interview. "And that goes for everything. Another aspect of it is, I've got a background in process effects design, and our prosthetics builder and designer, seek Sanski, who is also a director in his own right. So he thinks very, very similar to me. We always want to challenge ourselves and do things that we haven't really seen or done before. And create these moments that we want to see or want to be impressed by when we're watching films."

I know "Terrifer 3" gets all the gore-glory, but while I enjoyed that movie, I have to say I liked "In a VIolent Nature" more. It just felt a little more special to me, and I was particularly taken with the ambient atmosphere the film creates. It's almost hypnotic.