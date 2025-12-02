All 10 Luca Guadagnino Movies Ranked (Including After The Hunt)

Luca Guadagnino is one of the most acclaimed auteurs in the contemporary filmmaking industry. He's also one of the busiest.

The Italian director and occasional screenwriter's output has increased dramatically in terms of frequency and diversity of genre since the release of his 2017 masterpiece "Call Me By Your Name." Most recently, as of writing, he released three films in the span of 18 months: the popular sports drama "Challengers," the well-reviewed but financially stifled period drama "Queer," and the critically and commercially underwhelming "After the Hunt." Looking forward, he's been attached to more projects than we can feasibly list here. To name a few, there's a "Scarface" remake, a new "Lord of the Flies" adaptation, as well as Rooney Mara's Audrey Hepburn biopic, an OpenAI biopic, and a remake of "American Psycho" starring Austin Butler.

Hollywood seems to be casting a wide net with the director, perhaps unsure of what projects best suit a filmmaker who portrays intimate dramas about forbidden love and supernatural horror stories with the same haunting tenderness. In looking back at his filmography to rank all of his feature films (including "After the Hunt"), one can't help but appreciate how his films can be unified (for the most part) by an impassioned, steady desire to empathetically understand how people connect to one another.

Here are all of Luca Guadagnino's movies ranked.