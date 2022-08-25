Luca Guadagnino Only Wanted Timothée Chalamet For His Bones And All Character

Who doesn't want Timothée Chalamet in their movies right now? Luca Guadagnino certainly does, having previously worked with the actor on "Call Me By Your Name." However, given the incredibly busy schedules of both the actor and the director, it's not surprising that they haven't made any further collaborations since the 2017 Oscar-nominated film.

Thankfully, that drought is about to end. The pair were able to reunite for "Bones & All," the adaptation of Camille DeAngelis' horror romance novel and a potential star vehicle for "Lost in Space" actress Taylor Russell. Chalamet will play Lee, a drifter who encounters Russell's character Maren and bonds with her over their shared condition. See, when either of them feels a sense of connection to another person, they develop the overwhelming desire to eat their entire body. This obviously poses some problems as they grow closer throughout their combined trip — is the young love that they share powerful enough to fight off their cannibalistic urges?

That question likely won't be answered until the film releases later this year, but what is known is how Chalamet managed to get involved in the project despite his busy schedule (he's got to obtain desert power, after all). According to an interview Guadagnino recently conducted with Deadline, Chalamet was the only possible choice for the main male lead.