Bones And All Teaser: Timothée Chalamet And Luca Guadagnino Reunite For A Coming-Of-Age Horror Film

Our first look at the latest Luca Guadagnino just dropped! The Italian filmmaker is heading back to the Venice Film Festival with the world premiere of his much-anticipated cannibal road trip movie, "Bones And All." Based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the coming-of-age romance follows cannibal lovers Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet) as they make their way across America using back roads and hidden passageways.

Wonderfully, the upcoming film marks the first reunion of Guadagnino with Chalamet, since the director's 2017 Oscar-nominated movie launched Chalamet into the Hollywood stratosphere. Prior to "Bones And All," fans thought the two might find their way back to one another to follow up on the story of Elio and Oliver, but dreams of a "Call Me By Your Name" sequel have since been dashed (for obvious reasons). But nothing could stop Guadagnino from reuniting with the star on an entirely new project!

The director has previously said in a statement that this was a role "only Timothée" could play and it was "serendipity" that they were both based in Rome during the COVID-19 lockdowns. So naturally, it only makes sense that Chalamet is the one to give us our first glimpse at the upcoming film. After a series of very weird cryptic tweets with mildly distributing captions like "soft bones" and "boney bones," Chalamet dropped a teaser on Twitter.