Luca Guadagnino's Challengers Takes Cues From The Classic Films Of These Directors

Much has been made about the smoky sexiness of Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers," notably the brief threesome scene near the beginning of the movie. While the scene is plenty sexy, it constitutes the bulk of the on-screen physicality of "Challengers," and it is, perhaps disappointingly, relegated to about 90 seconds of tongue kissing; Guadagnino's film is not the bisexual throuple film the ad campaign would have you believe it is.

Instead, it's a soapy, recognizably classical love triangle about three bitter souls who were never able to get over that fateful make-out session. The three players involved were promising tennis champions in high school. There's Tashi (Zendaya), the hotshot celebrity that is already being courted by marketers. There's Patrick (Josh O'Connor), the rough-hewn, stubble-encrusted stud. And there's Art (Mike Faist), the talented jokester whose magic shell quickly hardens into a crunchy layer of jealousy. "Challengers" follows them, via flashbacks, through their foolish 20s as they run into career blockages, experience injuries, and date each other in two separate iterations. It's all very "One Life to Live."

The romantic action culminates in a tennis match between Art and Patrick — the former married to Tashi, the latter barely scraping by — where a decade of seething resentment can play out on the court. How much do these two still hate each other, and which one does Tashi truly love?

The sexy opening scenes might have one assuming that Guadagnino took his creative cues from the artier 1970s sexploitation directors — see: Radley Metzger — but in a recent interview with the New York Times, the filmmaker reveals that his inspiration sources came from earlier decades of Hollywood history. Notably, he cited Ernst Lubitsch and Preston Sturges, two of the inventors of the modern romantic comedy.