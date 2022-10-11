Luca Guadagnino Sees Bones And All And Call Me By Your Name As Companion Pieces, Of A Sort

No, the headline does not mean what you think it means. Let's get that clear right away; Luca Guadagnino's upcoming adaptation of the horror romance novel "Bones & All" is its own thing, and it certainly shouldn't be attributed to terrifying real-world allegations for cheap laughs.

Now that that's been taken care of, with the release of "Bones & All" rapidly approaching, it's safe to say that we're not ready to see the tragic love story of Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet) unfold on the big screen. After all, /Film's Marshall Shaffer gave it an 8 out of 10 in his review when it premiered at the Venice International Film Festival. With that coupled with the sensual and horrifying footage displayed in the recently-released trailer, consider us excited to see Guadagnino's latest on the big screen.

The director recently spoke to Total Film about this adaptation. When the magazine pointed out the stark differences in style between this film and his 2017 film "Call Me By Your Name," which helped catapult Chalamet to stardom, he offered an intriguing counterpoint.

"'Call Me By Your Name' has been, for me, very much about the transmission of knowledge," theorized Guadagnino. "And in this case, I think it's about the impossibility of the transmission of knowledge within the parameters of such a violent life, and the kind of brutality of the disenfranchised of the Reagan era."