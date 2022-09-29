Bones And All Trailer: Timothée Chalamet And Taylor Russell Are Hungry For Love And Human Flesh

Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is continuing his streak of being one of the most masterful storytellers in the game with the heartwrenching coming-of-age horror romance, "Bones and All." The new film reunites Guadagnino with his "Call Me By Your Name" star Timothée Chalamet, who stars alongside Taylor Russell ("Waves," "Words on Bathroom Walls"), in this harrowing tale of a pair of star-crossed lovers forced to live on the margins of society due to their shared cannibalistic tendencies. Based on Camille DeAngelis' novel of the same name, this romantic tale is also one of forbidden passion, as the two youngsters feel their uncontrollable desires to devour human flesh most powerfully when around the object of their affection. Not exactly an ideal situation for a budding couple.

Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) are able to find solace in one another over their shared condition, but as they fall deeper and deeper in love, the circumstances become more dangerous for each other and anyone who may cross their path. Doing their best to maintain a low profile, the young lovebirds try to make their way across America using back roads and hidden passageways, hoping to stave off their compulsion to consume for as long as possible. The film also features Mark Rylance, André Holland, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jessica Harper, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Anna Cobb, Francesca Scorsese, and Jake Horowitz.