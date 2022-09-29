Bones And All Trailer: Timothée Chalamet And Taylor Russell Are Hungry For Love And Human Flesh
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is continuing his streak of being one of the most masterful storytellers in the game with the heartwrenching coming-of-age horror romance, "Bones and All." The new film reunites Guadagnino with his "Call Me By Your Name" star Timothée Chalamet, who stars alongside Taylor Russell ("Waves," "Words on Bathroom Walls"), in this harrowing tale of a pair of star-crossed lovers forced to live on the margins of society due to their shared cannibalistic tendencies. Based on Camille DeAngelis' novel of the same name, this romantic tale is also one of forbidden passion, as the two youngsters feel their uncontrollable desires to devour human flesh most powerfully when around the object of their affection. Not exactly an ideal situation for a budding couple.
Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) are able to find solace in one another over their shared condition, but as they fall deeper and deeper in love, the circumstances become more dangerous for each other and anyone who may cross their path. Doing their best to maintain a low profile, the young lovebirds try to make their way across America using back roads and hidden passageways, hoping to stave off their compulsion to consume for as long as possible. The film also features Mark Rylance, André Holland, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jessica Harper, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Anna Cobb, Francesca Scorsese, and Jake Horowitz.
Bones and All trailer
LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL pic.twitter.com/tz2PenfKb7— Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) September 29, 2022
The cannibalism love story is an interesting choice of material considering the revolting allegations of Chalamet's "Call Me By Your Name" co-star Armie Hammer, but critics have been raving about "Bones and All" since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. Chalamet and Russell are two of the most captivating actors working today, and "Bones and All" looks to showcase their incredible talents. Despite the sensational elements of cannibalism, "Bones and All" is ultimately a story about two people finding each other in an increasingly broken world, with plenty of beauty to counterbalance the graphic mutilation. It's horrific, it's heartfelt, and it's going to be an early front-runner for one of the best pictures of the year.
Chalamet is not the only reunion for Guadagnino, as "Bones and All" boasts a screenplay from David Kajganich, who helmed the script for Guadagnino's 2015 film "A Bigger Splash." Also returning is Marco Costa, who served as the editor on both "We Are Who We Are" and "Suspiria." Joining the crew is cinematographer Arseni Khachaturan, and the Oscar-winning team of Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross providing the score.
"Bones and All" arrives in theaters on November 23, 2022, just in time for the fall feast holiday.