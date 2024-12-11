Austin Butler To Play Patrick Bateman In Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho Movie

Alrighty folks, time to collect on those bets. From the moment a new adaptation of "American Psycho" was announced from director Luca Guadagnino, everybody began furiously speculating on which young, up-and-coming actor ought to step into the immaculately-tailored suit of Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman. Rumors swirled that "Saltburn" and "Priscilla" heartthrob Jacob Elordi was the #1 choice (while we here at /Film speculated that Robert Pattinson or Mike Faist could fit the bill, as well), but the high-profile role has instead gone to a different name-brand star who, coincidentally enough, has also portrayed Elvis before. Allow me to formally congratulate everyone who had Austin Butler in their betting pool, because the "Dune: Part Two" and "The Bikeriders" star has reportedly won the role of a lifetime.

Variety reports that Butler has been cast as the lead of this new "American Psycho" film, making this the latest sociopathic murderer that the young actor has played recently, following his scene-stealing performance as the twisted villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in "Dune: Part Two." Butler has already made a career out of transforming physically in his relatively brief body of work, ranging from his early appearance in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" to his unrecognizable role in the "Dune" sequel to his, ah, fascinating acting and accent choices as the titular character in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" (which, it must be said, took quite a while for Butler to shake off).

Read on for more details!