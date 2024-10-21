5 Actors Who Can Replace Christian Bale As American Psycho's Patrick Bateman

Now that we know "Call Me By Your Name" and "Challengers" director Luca Guadagnino is making his own version of "American Psycho" — one that's based on Bret Easton Ellis' novel, not the 2000 movie helmed by writer-director Mary Harron — the world is waiting to see who Guadagnino and his team choose to play this generation's Patrick Bateman. I'm eminently unqualified to make this decision — for one thing, I'm not a casting director, and also, nobody asked me — but I definitely have ideas.

Here's one: Guadagnino could gender-flip the role and cast Zendaya, his "Challengers" lead who proved, throughout the tennis drama, that she can definitely play an apex predator. If she's not available, Margaret Qualley could probably make a meal out of the role. If we're sticking with guys, there are some great options who have simply aged out of the role; Robert Pattinson and Penn Badgley could both bring something quite excellent to Patrick, but neither of them are in their 20s. (Badgley, to be fair, also might want a break from playing sadistic killers when "You" wraps up.) Okay, so what are some serious suggestions? Which young actors could possibly manage to follow in Christian Bale's footsteps? Here are a few options.