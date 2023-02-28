Triangle Of Sadness Director Ruben Ostlund Is Eager For More People To Walk Out Of His Next Movie

When you buy a ticket for a Ruben Östlund film, you'd better be ready to squirm. At minimum. Depending on your physical and mental fortitude, you might want to reserve an aisle seat. Because once Östlund cranks up one of his excruciating set pieces, like the climactic dinner in "The Square" or the nightmarish symphony of bodily fluids in "Triangle of Sadness," you might find yourself bolting for the exit.

Östlund's movies offer unsubtle, occasionally overbearing commentary on our broken society. Sometimes they feel like endurance tests designed for the sole amusement of the filmmaker. In this regard, Ôstlund has much in common with Gaspar Noé, whose "Irreversible" caused physical upset in viewers by deploying a low-frequency sound used by police for riot control. If you're wondering why anyone in their right mind would willingly subject themselves to such films, sometimes the invigorating technique and totality of the director's vision is worth a little queasiness.

And sometimes you just want to be the person who can say you made it to the end of "2 Girls, 1 Cup." If so, Östlund is your man, and it sounds like he's got a corker of a follow-up to "Triangle of Sadness" on the way.