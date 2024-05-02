There Was One Thing The Idea Of You Director Wanted To Avoid [Exclusive]

Arriving on Prime Video today, "The Idea of You" (read our review) stars Anne Hathaway as Soléne, a 40-year old art gallery curator who finds herself in a surprising, romantic meet-cute with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), a 24-year old who just so happens to be part of the famous (fictional) boy band called August Moon. But can their blossoming romance survive the hellish landscape of public judgment and media scrutiny that comes with life in the celebrity limelight?

"The Idea of You" (watch the trailer) is based on the best-selling romance novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, which many believe to be inspired by chart-topping singer Harry Styles, once a member of the boy band One Direction, and his well-documented romantic encounters with older women. With a filmmaker like Michael Showalter behind the camera — who made his feature directorial debut with the romantic comedy satire "The Baxter," wrote the romantic comedy parody "They Came Together," and directed the hilarious but heartfelt "The Big Sick" with Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan — you might expect a somewhat mocking approach to bringing a fictional boy band to life. But that's not the case.

Here, we have a film that leans much harder into dramatic romance with an occasional sprinkle of comedy, not unlike his films like "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" or "Spoiler Alert." Because the movie aims for an authentic and intimate romance with drama fueled by Anne Hathaway's own personal experiences with celebrity life and media backlash, Showalter made sure every aspect of the film felt genuine, and that includes the boy band August Moon and their songs, which came from songwriters who have been behind tunes for some of the biggest names in music, such as Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, One Direction, Nicki Minaj, Usher, and Maroon 5, just to name a few.