Bones And All Director Luca Guadagnino Thinks We Are All Outsiders [Exclusive Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Taylor Russell, in particular, is such a star in this movie. You have a knack for finding stars to embody the feeling of your films, whether it's Tilda Swinton in "I Am Love," Timothée Chalamet in "Call Me By Your Name," and now Taylor Russell in "Bones and All." How do you find stars that have the right essence that feels right for your film? Or if not, how do you draw it out of an actor?

I don't know. If I had the recipe, I would be a rich man. I resort very strongly to my sense of intuition. It helps a lot to see the work of these people. And if they have not made much work or no work, it's great to meet these people and to feel what they bring from within themselves.

And Taylor, I've seen her in the great movie "Waves" by Trey [Edward] Shults. She was amazing in it, and I felt that I had to talk to her after I got the script for this movie. In conversation with her on Zoom, unfortunately, because it was big Covid times, I felt that this was the perfect choice for me — that she was the perfect person to make the movie with.

Taylor and Timothée have such incredible chemistry. How do you work with actors to develop this intimate dynamic?

I think I'm a good chaperone, and I get people to be together in the same place and spend time together. I let life to take over. I knew, knowing Timothée and his curiosity and his brilliant capacity of being so human, that he was going to be kind and open to Taylor. And I quickly got to understand how Taylor is a strong woman with a beautiful heart. We spent time together. We were in Ohio. We were working and living together under the same roofs, the roof of Ohio and the Midwest. And it was beautiful to see this bonding friendship becoming something that then put on screen the great chemistry between these two characters.

Was making this movie during Covid helpful in developing the closeness for that ensemble, because you're shooting this road movie, you're shooting in very isolated areas with a group of people who saw each other so closely?

I don't want to say that Covid has been useful to anything. Honestly, no. No. But we were together, and it was great.

Okay. Well, let's talk a little bit about your work with Timothée. What is it about his persona, his acting style, his aura that so deeply appeals to you as a director?

I love Timothée because Timothée is a very curious person. He's very sophisticated in his tastes. He teaches me a lot about music, by the way, and I saw him becoming this great star and yet never, never putting that in front of his curiosity for cinema and capacity of challenging himself and experiment. He's a great accomplice and a great partner in the crime that he is making films, for me.

And would you work with him again, after working with him twice now?

Over and over.