Karate Kid: Legends Ignores One Franchise Character Completely (And It's Very Confusing)

There are a couple of possible answers to this oversight. One is that Dre could've been mentioned in a scene shot but deleted from the film. Another is that perhaps the filmmakers wanted to deliberately leave him out of it in hopes of using him excitingly in a future movie; there's no question that "Legends" leaves the door open for a "Karate Kid" cinematic universe of sorts. The most likely answer, however, are the changes in the way Mr. Han is written and depicted in this film. In the 2010 movie, Mr. Han was a morose, antisocial, and bitter man, broken by the untimely death of his wife and child in a car accident, which he inadvertently caused due to his alcohol abuse. Mr. Han's journey in that film, going from such a dark place to becoming the father figure to a troubled and lonely American boy, was one of the best, most moving, and most original aspects of "The Karate Kid" 2010.

In "Karate Kid: Legends," there are absolutely no traces of the old Mr. Han. Jackie Chan seems to almost be playing a different character, one who is, well, not that far removed from the typical, warm, happy-go-lucky Chan screen persona. Make no mistake: it's a fun and engaging performance, and Chan certainly brings his A-game to what he's called upon to do. There's perhaps a bit of the old Han in the way he tenderly but firmly handles both Li and his niece, Li's mother, Dr. Fong (Ming-Na Wen), and some of Chan's dramatic chops can be seen in the flashbacks to Li's traumatic loss of his brother. If one keeps "Karate Kid" 2010 in mind, then the Mr. Han of "Legends" feels like a heartwarming payoff, demonstrating how Mr. Han left his life as a maintenance man behind and used his newfound fame as a kung fu teacher to open his own (and apparently thriving) school.

Yet that only makes it odder that Han never seeks to speak to, involve, or even mention the boy who helped make it all possible for him. Perhaps, should "Legends" start a new cinematic branch of the "Karate Kid" franchise, we'll see or hear from Jaden Smith again. But for now, to paraphrase Eminem, it seems like these folks are acting like they forgot about Dre.

