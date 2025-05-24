Can Cobra Kai Fans Make Karate Kid: Legends A Box Office Hit?

This summer movie season has a lot to offer viewers. From Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch" to Brad Pitt's "F1," there really seems to be a little something for everyone this year. Sony is offering up a fresh take on a very familiar franchise in the form of "Karate Kid: Legends." The pitch here is that every era of "Karate Kid" will come together in one movie, uniting around a new fighter. The question is, can this movie thrive in the aftermath of "Cobra Kai" on Netflix? Or have audiences had their fill at home?

Director Jonathan Entwistle's "Karate Kid: Legends" is currently eyeing a domestic debut in the $31 to $40 million range when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That wouldn't be a bad start for Sony's PG-13, audience-friendly big screen continuation of the '80s favorite. The biggest problem is that this summer is overflowing with stiff competition. "Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" will be entering their second weekends after presumably lighting the charts on fire over Memorial Day. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

"Legends" will be opening directly against A24's horror movie "Bring Her Back." The following weekend, the "John Wick" spin-off "Ballerina" arrives alongside IFC's "Dangerous Animals" and NEON's "The Life of Chuck." After that, it's onto the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon," which figures to be aiming for the family crowd.

2010's "Karate Kid" opened to $55 million on its way to $359 million worldwide against a very reasonable $40 million production budget. The hope is that Sony kept the budget in the same range for this latest entry, offering a similar path to success. For context, that movie made about half of its global haul overseas.