Cobra Kai Season 7 - Will It Ever Happen?

For six seasons, "Cobra Kai" brought '80s nostalgia and absurd karate action to YouTube and then to Netflix, only to come to a climactic conclusion earlier this year with the end of "Cobra Kai" season 6. Netflix built up to the proper finale with plenty of fanfare, giving each character a proper send-off (some more explosive than others), and wrapping things up with a series of one-on-one world championship duels for the key characters.

It's rare in the streaming era that shows get to go out so decisively on their own terms, and yet, the show's popularity means that many fans are still hoping there could be a chance for "Cobra Kai" season 7. Is there really, though? Well, probably not — at least, not under that name. The showrunners, stars, and Netflix itself have all made it clear that season 6 is the end, but they've also talked extensively about the potential for spin-offs or sequels down the line.

One of those is already coming to big screens later this year. "Karate Kid: Legends," a movie that brings together Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) from the 2010 "Karate Kid" reboot, will premiere on May 30. While that's technically a different creative team than the one behind "Cobra Kai," the director has confirmed that the two stories are canonical with one another, and that the film takes place three years after "Cobra Kai" season 6. But perhaps more exciting for fans of the Netflix series are all the theorized streaming successors that could functionally take the place of a "Cobra Kai" season 7.