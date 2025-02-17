Cobra Kai's Creators Want A Spin-Off For Two Of The Show's Best Characters

"Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 3 is finally out, and with it, the show has ended its long run. From YouTube Red to Netflix, the "Karate Kid" sequel series defied expectations and became one of the most popular shows on streaming. These days, that level of success typically foretells more spin-offs and franchise expansion. If you're lamenting the end of the series, know that more is likely coming, as the creators have teased a couple of ideas for future shows.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the "Cobra Kai" finale and future projects, co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg revealed that they've plotted out ideas for a spin-off starring Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo). The two best friends mend their relationship at the end "Cobra Kai" and head off to college together at Caltech. When EW brought up the idea of continuing their adventures in another show, the creators acknowledged their own efforts to that end.

"That may or may not be something we've already talked about," Heald said. Hurwitz gave a bit more detail, saying, "There may actually be a document, a very thorough document, that says what you just said." Hawk has been a huge fan favorite for years, so giving him a starring role in his own show would definitely make a certain segment of viewers quite happy. A buddy college story with karate action would also be a perfect fit for the "Cobra Kai" writing team's background in irreverent comedies like "Harold & Kumar" and the "American Pie" franchise.