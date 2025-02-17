Cobra Kai's Creators Want A Spin-Off For Two Of The Show's Best Characters
"Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 3 is finally out, and with it, the show has ended its long run. From YouTube Red to Netflix, the "Karate Kid" sequel series defied expectations and became one of the most popular shows on streaming. These days, that level of success typically foretells more spin-offs and franchise expansion. If you're lamenting the end of the series, know that more is likely coming, as the creators have teased a couple of ideas for future shows.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the "Cobra Kai" finale and future projects, co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg revealed that they've plotted out ideas for a spin-off starring Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo). The two best friends mend their relationship at the end "Cobra Kai" and head off to college together at Caltech. When EW brought up the idea of continuing their adventures in another show, the creators acknowledged their own efforts to that end.
"That may or may not be something we've already talked about," Heald said. Hurwitz gave a bit more detail, saying, "There may actually be a document, a very thorough document, that says what you just said." Hawk has been a huge fan favorite for years, so giving him a starring role in his own show would definitely make a certain segment of viewers quite happy. A buddy college story with karate action would also be a perfect fit for the "Cobra Kai" writing team's background in irreverent comedies like "Harold & Kumar" and the "American Pie" franchise.
What would a Hawk and Demetri Cobra Kai spin-off look like?
As of now, no "Cobra Kai" spin-offs have been officially confirmed by Netflix. It's likely that the streamer is considering multiple directions, and given its strategy with other properties like "The Witcher," it's feasible that more than one spin-off could be ordered. Choosing to follow Hawk and Demetri at Caltech would likely put the story in a more strictly comedic space, which, again, is a wheelhouse that Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg are quite familiar with.
However, it would also likely mean less karate. "Cobra Kai" is successful in large part because it balances drama, comedy, and action all at the same time. While it wouldn't be hard to contrive a few frat party brawls ("Cobra Kai" has done those before, after all), removing the story from the dojo-centric focus of the original show would majorly change the tone and pace of things.
The other big piece of "Cobra Kai" that a Hawk and Demetri spin-off would leave behind is the ensemble aspect. While the early seasons of the show focus pretty strictly on Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), there were always supporting storylines for characters like Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Sam (Mary Mouser), and Robby (Tanner Buchanan). As the series went on, the cast grew even more. Tightening that focused back down to two characters whose arcs are pretty well wrapped up at the end of "Cobra Kai" could be a tricky proposition, but that doesn't mean that the idea couldn't work.
Cobra Kai has a lot of potential spin-offs on the table
While Hawk and Demetri fans would surely love to see their stories continue, that pitch isn't the only potential spin-off rattling around at Netflix right now. Season 6 also features appearances from Mr. Miyagi, realized through a pretty reprehensible AI/CGI Pat Morita and a far more respectable flashback sequence starring Brian Takahashi. Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg have hinted at the idea of a Young Mr. Miyagi spin-off to "Cobra Kai" as well, so that could be on the table alongside the Hawk and Demetri series.
At the same time, there's a new movie, "Karate Kid: Legends," releasing in just a few months on May 30, 2025. The film is meant to bring together the original movies, the 2010 reboot, and "Cobra Kai" into a single shared continuity. Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are both starring as co-senseis to new protagonist Li Fong (Ben Wang). While the film is being helmed by folks outside the "Cobra Kai" creative team, an Entertainment Weekly interview with director Jonathan Entwistle confirmed that it will take place after the "Cobra Kai" finale and take those events into account. "I've had some really detailed conversations with the 'Cobra Kai' team about just cool stuff that we can do in the movie and can make this whole thing feel holistic," Entwistle told the outlet. "And obviously, Ralph is really, really close to it after all those years on 'Cobra Kai,' and they've been involved in little steps along the way."
In short, the "Karate Kid" universe is thriving more now that it arguably ever has before. Whether or not the Hawk and Demetri spin-off becomes part of its future remains to be seen, but it sounds like there's a decent chance.