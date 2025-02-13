Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3's AI Cameo Is The Worst Moment In The Entire Series

Even if you don't like "Cobra Kai" as a show, it's easy to see that it doesn't have a lot of throwaway scenes. Opinions may vary on whether every storyline is gold, but the series generally does a commendable job at crafting every individual scene into a streamlined thing that does its intended job of either building the series' most recent dramatic elements or simply setting up the next cool karate battle.

Because of this track record, the Miyagi cameo in "Skeletons" is doubly more off-putting. It's far longer than it needs to be, and since we're clearly watching an AI resurrection of a beloved dead actor, the dialogue between Daniel and Miyagi makes for seriously uncomfortable viewing. What's more, there's no need to include the scene in the first place. The death of Kwon (Brandon H. Lee) in "Eunjangdo" already showed that karate fights may lead to accidental deaths, which should've mae Daniel realize that Miyagi's killing of a Sekai Taikai opponent was likely unintentional. Also, the series finale, "Ex-Degenerate," almost casually reveals the truth behind Miyagi's supposed violent robbery of a necklace. Lucille LaRusso (Randee Heller) gifts said necklace to Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), and reveals that the piece of jewelry was a Miyagi family heirloom that an internment camp guard stole from Miyagi's wife after her death. Daniel's sensei was merely tracking down what belonged to him, and quite justifiably clocked the former guard when he tried to resist.

The combination of those scenes would easily close the book on the Miyagi storyline without the AI cameo. Because of this, the whole dream sequence comes across as a combination of misguided fan service and the showrunners' stated desire to set up a spin-off for Mr. Miyagi.

