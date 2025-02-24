Karate Kid Spin-Offs We Want To See After Cobra Kai

Spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3 to follow.

Prior to "Cobra Kai" tapping out with its final season, one of the show's creators, Hayden Schlossberg, admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that he and his fellow creatives were exploring the idea of a spinoff series that reveals the untold history of legendary "Karate Kid" sensei Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). While nothing is set in stone just yet, it certainly seems like the gears are turning to ensure that the world of "Cobra Kai" strikes back in the future with a brand-new tale or two. The most important question to consider, however, is exactly which "Cobra Kai" characters deserve to be revisited down the line.

Mind you, every risky new venture comes with the opportunity to not only shift the tone but also move the larger franchise in a different direction. Just look at how "The Karate Kid" changed course with "Cobra Kai," a show that played Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) life more for laughs. Battle tactics could change once again if and when we get a "Cobra Kai" spinoff down the line (something Netflix would no doubt be keen on). A show about the early years of Mr. Miyagi, for example, could hit a little harder, given the secrets that were revealed about him in the final season of "Cobra Kai." Likewise, Johnny's mindset has changed dramatically now that he's a family man and no longer actively comparing his life to "Top Gun" or "Rocky." So, keeping that in mind, here's our list of the "Cobra Kai" spinoff shows we want to see the most (and the characters who would be perfect to lead them).