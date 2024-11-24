Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2's Surprise Romance Storyline Is Perfect

Beyond the action, the horrendously poorly portrayed rules of karate, and the memorable quotes and characters, the "Karate Kid" franchise has always had time for romance. From the very start, this franchise has been built on unlikely romances, whether it's Ralph Macchio's scrawny new kid Daniel LaRusso going after rich, popular girl Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue) in the first film or immediately leaving Ali for a summer romance during a trip to Japan with Kumiko in "The Karate Kid Part II."

Likewise, the legacy sequel TV series "Cobra Kai" has romance built into its DNA. The show —— which is the closest to a full-on live-action sports anime and is set in a world of heightened stakes where everything revolves around karate — has explored romances for both the many new kids on the block and their senseis — with Johnny Lawrence's arc from jerk to a legit good partner being a highlight of the series.

In the second of three parts for "Cobra Kai" season 6, in addition to the thrills of the Sekai Taikai karate tournament, we also get a shocking detour for a little romance for two very unlikely characters — Cobra Kai Sensei Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) and Miyagi-do master Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), who find themselves going from fighters to lovers during a heated night in Barcelona. We have seen enemies becoming allies becoming friends plenty of times in "Cobra Kai" before, but Chozen and Kim took "fraternizing with the enemy" to new levels. It's a romance no one saw coming, yet one that makes perfect sense. He is a bad boy, she is a power player, and they are both attracted to power.

As co-creator and showrunner Hayden Schlossberg told TVLine, "Chozen and Kim Da-Eun are both very similar in their personalities, very stoic, very serious and they both have the charge of making sure that the kids are okay." Schlossberg continued, "On the given night, it just made sense that they would be at odds with each other, but even though that they're on opposing dojos, they have those similarities, and sometimes that friction can create a spark."