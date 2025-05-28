Karate Kid: Legends Review: This Legacy Sequel Awkwardly Blends Two Okay Movies In One

The longevity of John G. Avildsen's 1984 sports movie "The Karate Kid" is one of the more baffling phenomenons of my generation. The original flick followed a New Jersey kid named Daniel LaRossa (Ralph Macchio) to a new home in dumpy ol' Reseda, California, where he is immediately targeted by a team of karate-enthusiast bullies. They attend a dojo called Cobra Kai, which is treated like a mythically brutal school for potential assassins, when in actuality, was an average building on Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. To defend himself, Daniel falls in with a local karate sensei named Nariyoshi Miyagi (Pat Morita), who teaches him a more thoughtful, contemplative version of karate. The film ends with Daniel besting his bully, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

The film was made for only $8 million, but was an explosive hit, raking in over $130 million at the box office. Avildsen seemingly repeated the "underdog triumphs" formula from his "Rocky," eight years earlier, just with a teenager in the title role. "The Karate Kid" unexpectedly spawned two sequels with Macchio and Morita, as well as an animated series in 1988. There was a spinoff in 1994, "The Next Karate Kid," which starred Morita and Hilary Swank. In 2010, "The Karate Kid" was remade with Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan, even though that film was more kung-fu inflected. The original film was revived as an unexpectedly popular YouTubeRed series called "Cobra Kai" in 2018. Zabka and Macchio returned, and the show eventually moved to Netflix.

And now we have the sixth "Karate Kid" movie, John Entwistle's "Karate Kid: Legends," and, boy howdy, it has a lot on its plate. Although only 94 minutes in length, "Karate Kid: Legends" manages to cram two separate movies into one, both of them starring a new Karate Kid, Li Fong (Ben Wang). "Legends" is like a reboot and its sequel, playing episodically. The first of those two movies is pretty good. The second ... we'll get to that.