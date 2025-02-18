Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi Return In Cobra Kai Explained By The Show's Creators

"Cobra Kai" season 6 uses AI to resurrect Mr. Miyagi, which was a controversial creative decision due to the fact actor Pat Morita passed away in 2005. It's especially noticeable when he shows up to help his Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defeat a group of skeletons and offer one last nugget of wisdom during a dream sequence. Some viewers will view it as a full-circle moment for the pair's relationship, while others will argue that it's yet another example of the Uncanny Valley haunting our entertainment.

While speaking to Variety, "Cobra Kai" creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg discussed their decision to bring back Miyagi as a digital dream ghost. Hurwitz revealed that fight choreographer Don Lee's body was used as a stand-in for Morita, and that he was honored to play his part in recreating Miyagi for the show. However, it was Macchio's idea for Daniel to fight alongside his old mentor one last time.

"Ralph loved the idea of he and Pat sharing screen time together again with the new technologies that we have. We loved the idea of Daniel needing his final lesson from Miyagi. Miyagi comes to him and they fight alongside one another and he gives some final words of wisdom that help Daniel move on."

While many people believe that AI is butchering movies and TV shows, the "Cobra Kai" creators stand by their decision. However, they claim that tried their best to digitally resurrect Morita in a respectful way.