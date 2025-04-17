Will Cobra Kai Get A Spin-Off Series? Here's What We Know So Far

For what started as a movie franchise that, frankly, began treading water by the third film and has yet to re-prove its big screen chops, the "Karate Kid" property is truly doing well after "Cobra Kai" — and Hurwitz's comments about the endless possibilities for future shows only further affirm this idea. We here at /Film are certainly following these developments with interest, to the point that our own Nick Staniforth has already compiled a handy list of "Karate Kid" spin-offs we want to see after "Cobra Kai." (Give us that Chozen series, Netflix!)

If we follow the breadcrumbs, though, it seems that the most likely future show will revolve around the one character who was physically absent from "Cobra Kai," but whose spirit was felt throughout. "Cobra Kai" season 6 perfectly set up a spin-off for Mr. Miyagi (originally played by Pat Morita), to the point that it even introduced a potential star of a "Young Miyagi" show when Brian Takahashi briefly portrayed the character during a dream sequence. The "Cobra Kai" showrunners have also been fairly open about wanting to do something with Miyagi, and given that the character was canonically born in 1925, Hurwitz's comment about a rumored spin-off set around a century ago is almost certainly yet another reference to it.

With all of these possibilities piled high on the "Cobra Kai" trio's table, it seems more likely by the day that at least one spin-off is on the way. Like Hurwitz said, it'll probably be a while before we learn more — but since he seemed hopeful that announcements will arrive soonish, fans probably shouldn't abandon their "wax on, wax off" exercise routines just yet.

"Cobra Kai" is now streaming on Netflix.