The Real Reason Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce Didn't Return For Cobra Kai

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3.

The best legacy sequels use familiar faces to attract franchise devotees while also introducing fresh characters to pull in a whole new generation. For six wild seasons of television, "Cobra Kai" managed to do just that, giving both the younger and older members of the "Karate Kid" property equal time to shine. There were, admittedly, moments when the show seemed in danger of sinking under the weight of all its callbacks and returning players. But "Cobra Kai" managed to push its legacy sequel inclinations to such extremes that it circled back around to being oddly endearing — for the most part.

With each passing season, it also became apparent that pretty much any "Karate Kid" movie character, no matter how small, beloved or maligned, was fair game to return. Indeed, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver went from the slimy, over-the-top villain from "The Karate Kid Part III" to the Big Bad on "Cobra Kai." Similarly, Yugi Okumoto's Chozen Toguchi nearly killed Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso in "The Karate Kid Part II," only for "Cobra Kai" to transform him into one of Miyagi-Do's greatest allies. Even Johnny Lawrence's stereotypical bully entourage from the 1984 "Karate Kid" film managed to make an emotional impact.

The only times "Cobra Kai" really succumbed to the worst kind of legacy sequel trope was when it digitally (and unnecessarily) resurrected the late Pat Morita to briefly reprise his role as Mr. Miyagi via some skin-crawling AI. The series was so good about avoiding this pitfall for so long, but I suppose this showed that anyone truly could come back, no matter how improbable it might've seemed.

There was, however, a major exception to this rule: Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce from "The Next Karate Kid," who never actually appeared on "Cobra Kai." What happened?