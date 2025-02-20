Cobra Kai's Overblown Ensemble Cast Creates A Giant Problem In Season 6 Part 3

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3.

At the end of the day, "Cobra Kai" has always been Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) show. The series finale, titled "Ex-Degenerate," confirms as much, both with its title that nods at the series premiere "Ace Degenerate" and its plot that keeps a laser-like focus on his journey.

Despite this, "Cobra Kai" has kept expanding its cast over the years, often spending entire seasons to introduce and develop complex new combatants to throw at an established name. This has been highly entertaining, especially since it has kept things from getting stale, and these new faces tend to be quite interesting. Unfortunately, this leaves season 6 with a massive problem: Since comparatively few characters actually exit the show at any point, the final season is overstocked with supporting characters and hangers-around it's either unable or unwilling to deal with. It doesn't help that the three-part structure of "Cobra Kai" season 6 forces the show to close the book on some notable characters well before the final block of episodes, which leaves them twiddling their thumbs throughout part 3.

All of this means that "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3 occasionally veers dangerously close to the infamous final season of "Game of Thrones" in the abrupt way it wraps up many long-running character arcs. While the six central karate protagonists — Johnny, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Tory Nichols (Peyton List), Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) — all get their flowers, the show seems to do its level best to sweep the leg from under several previously notable supporting characters.