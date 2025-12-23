Anaconda Review: Jack Black & Paul Rudd Are Delightfully Dumb In This Silly Little Reboot

In 1997, "Anaconda" was a PG-13 survival thriller that followed Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, and Eric Stoltz as they squared off with the titular jungle snake of impressive size but disappointing realism. It's a cult favorite today, largely because it takes itself so seriously but ends up being a bit of a joke.

In 2025, "Anaconda" is a PG-13 send-up of show business that follows Doug (Jack Black), Griff (Paul Rudd), Kenny (Steve Zahn), and Claire (Thandiwe Newton) as they travel to the Amazon to film an amateur, independent remake of the original 1997 thriller. Unlike its predecessor, this is a straight-up action comedy from director Tom Gormican ("The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"), who also co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten, that doesn't take itself seriously at all. The result is a satisfyingly silly and funny reboot that manages to deliver plenty of laughs, despite being only a PG-13 movie.

Doug is a once-ambitious cinephile stuck in a small-time wedding video business, whereas Griff is an actor struggling to make a name for himself in Los Angeles. The two previously had childhood dreams of heading off to Hollywood as teens to make films together after shooting their own makeshift movies as kids, but Doug made the decision to start a more practical life while Griff took the risk. In the present-day, they both find themselves merely treading water and having a mid-life crisis of sorts.

But when Griff comes back to their home town of Buffalo for Doug's birthday, he brings an old VHS tape with one of the homemade movies of their youth, a monster flick called "The Squatch," and it creates a new spark of ambition. Somehow, Griff has secured the rights to remake "Anaconda," and he wants Doug to direct, with their wealthy friend Claire helping to finance and co-starring alongside Griff, and their troublesome, not-entirely-reliable friend Kenny shooting it, despite him having gotten himself fired from the same wedding video company that Doug works for.

And so begins a wild adventure with a lot of poor decisions by the characters that fuel the broad comedy.