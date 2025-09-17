The Anaconda Reboot Trailer Misses The Point Of What Made The Original A Cult Classic

Luis Llosa's "Anaconda" is a cult classic that isn't meant to be taken seriously. It's a pulpy action-horror movie about a giant snake causing mayhem for a film crew played by Owen Wilson, Jennifer Lopez, and Ice Cube (all of whom are excellent, btw) on the Amazon river. "Anaconda" is funny, sure, but it is also an underrated monster movie with some effective snake scares. The ridiculous elements are played with a straight face, which actually makes it funnier. The same can't be said about the reboot, though, as its trailer indicates that this flick misses the point of "Anaconda."

The 2025 "Anaconda" stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd as lifelong friends who grew up loving the original 1997 movie. Now experiencing a mid-life crisis, they head to the Amazon to make a micro-budget remake, only to get on the wrong side of a real anaconda that might be willing to cooperate with their artistic vision. The meta element is actually pretty interesting in theory, but is the joke too obvious?

Cue the buffoonish humor we expect from the average Black and Rudd movie, along with musical samples from Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back" (can you guess which line the trailer uses?), and what you have is just another run-of-the-mill horror-comedy. That's not a bad thing, per se, but "Anaconda" deserves more than that.