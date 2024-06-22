A French Shark Thriller Has Been Swimming Along Netflix's Top Charts

Earlier this month, horror master Stephen King took to Twitter (or X, as weirdos call it) to proclaim, "I thought UNDER PARIS would be a jokey movie, like SHARKNADO, but Twitter convinced me to give it a watch, and it's really quite good. The last 25 minutes were amazing."

"Under Paris" (which I recently recommended in my monthly streaming horror column) is Netflix's new French shark movie in which a shark suddenly appears in the Seine and starts making fish food of tasty humans. All of it is played pretty straight, but there's definitely a sense of humor to the material, and that was intentional, according to director Xavier Gens.

"The whole idea was to take what we observe in French society and from politicians and caricature some of it," Gens told Variety. "We mocked all of it, and in some cases didn't need to caricature that much. We really had fun inventing an alternate reality where we highlight human stupidity and show everyone making the wrong decisions!" Gens' mocking-but-serious shark attack movie seems to be going over well. The film currently ranks among Netflix's top 10 movies in the U.S., and according to the site FlixPatrol, it's burning up the Netflix charts in other countries as well. People want that shark action!