Jennifer Lopez And Owen Wilson Starred Together In A Cult Classic Horror Movie

Any true horror lover who grew up throughout the '80s and '90s knows that no matter how much crap Luis Llosa's 1997 "Anaconda" got over the decades, it will always remain a precious little gem to us, former kids who weren't used to mind-blowing CGI and smart plot twists but loved monster flicks. "Anaconda" is bad — for several reasons I won't delve into — but it's on the right side of bad. It features a thrilling caricature villain (Jon Voight playing an evil Paraguayan man whose accent ranges between the unknown and the ludicrous) and celebrity household names such as Ice Cube and Jennifer Lopez. And that's before the real stars of the movie, two custom-built 25 and 40-foot-long animatronic snakes show up to steal the limelight with their mesmerizingly fake eyes and robotic movement.

But, interestingly enough, "Anaconda" also marked the first picture in which The Queen of Latinas, Jennifer Lopez, and the quirky-as-ever Owen Wilson hit it off as co-stars (the next time they appeared together in a movie was two and a half decades later in the sweet, if mediocre, rom-com "Marry Me.") Llosa's film offers such an unlikely blend of people — also including Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, and Danny Trejo — that producers today would sweat blood to orchestrate another as diverse and colourful cast as this cult classic did back in the day.

There's no two ways about it: "Anaconda" is as bonkers and fun as a B-horror can get. Only if we could forget the franchise's terrible sequels that brought us more harrowing nightmares (just by starring acting giant David Hasselhoff) than "Hereditary" ever could. But even after four horrifyingly awful follow-ups, the days of the 'Conda aren't over just yet.