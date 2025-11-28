Don't get us wrong, we love Stephen King and his best-selling books, which have left an indelible mark that goes beyond mere pop culture. Whether it's King's fan-favorite short stories or his novels, the Maine-based author's work has influenced the horror genre, in particular, for decades. Dozens of King's works have been adapted into television and film projects ever since 1976's "Carrie," with varying levels of success. What can be said is that the vast majority of adaptations, as beloved or underrated as they've become, pale in comparison to King's original text.

But every now and again, a movie adaptation of King's work just gets the storytelling job done a bit better.

Whether it's productions with King's direct involvement or adaptations that just offered a cleaner presentation of the story on-screen, there are King movies that surpass the source material. To be clear, there are Stephen King books that you should read first, experiencing the story in its original form. But after that, compare them to these movies and see how the cinematic adaptations edged out the overall quality of the tale for the better. Here are 10 Stephen King movies that are better than the book that they're based on.