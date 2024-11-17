The Real Reason Stephen King Wrote The Shining Sequel Doctor Sleep

Death has always been on Stephen King's macabre mind, so it's difficult to say whether, at the age of 77, he's more engaged with the subject than usual. The author has stared the Reaper down at least a couple of times in his life, via the stranglehold of addiction earlier in his career and, in 1999, the car accident that left him in a Maine hospital for a month with life-threatening injuries (and gave us the delirious howl that is "Dreamcatcher"). If nothing else, he respects the notion of dying to know he doesn't want to do it, but that he will and there's no guarantee it'll go down peacefully.

When he was interviewed in 2013 while writing "Joyland" for the Hard Case Crime imprint, King was asked if he'd planned for his death as an author — by which his questioner meant had he socked away a finished book or two to be published after he goes a-shufflin'. He hadn't done so intentionally as Agatha Christie did with "Sleeping Murder" and her autobiography. But his prolificness ensured at the time that "The Wind in the Keyhole" and "Doctor Sleep" would, if he dropped dead that very moment, leave his loyal readers with two more novels.

"Doctor Sleep" might've been a fitting swan song for King. The sequel to "The Shining" allowed King to revisit one of his most fascinating characters as an adult, and answer questions he and his fans had pondered for over 30 years. But to hear King tell it, his initial inspiration for writing the book was a fit of pique.