The Life Of Chuck Review: Stephen King's Novella Becomes Mike Flanagan's Empathetic Opus

There exists a pushback against a recent trend dubbed "hopecore," a cultural meme seen on social media platforms (mostly Tik Tok) which accentuates the positive. The reasons for this backlash are several, of course. Those who consider themselves realists believe that such rampant positivity can be toxic. It certainly doesn't help that so many popular sentiments regarding humanity's interconnectivity have been reduced to phrases printed on throw pillows and door mats that you can buy at Target. In an era where so many feel that to be positive is to be willfully ignorant, the notion that things can (or even might) work out alright feels like an empty platitude.

No single work of art can turn a pessimist into an optimist or vice versa, but the power of art can certainly address both the macro and the micro in an attempt to reconcile them. Movies, as Roger Ebert once said, are empathy machines, and as much as they can function as such for audiences learning to empathize with other people than themselves, cinema can also turn that empathy back toward the audience. "The Life of Chuck," the latest from filmmaker Mike Flanagan, is suffused with empathy for humanity, a quality that's been a staple of Flanagan's entire filmography (yes, that includes his horror movies and shows). Yet this is not a movie looking to placate people with empty sentiment, nor is it a film espousing the simple heroism of the underdog. It's not hopecore, and it's not Frank Capra, in other words.

Instead, "The Life of Chuck" is one of the most insightful and moving philosophical films ever made, a movie that's as much Kierkegaard as it is King. It might actually be Stephen King doing Kierkegaard, given that its unique structure (which is reminiscent of a Christopher Nolan movie) is adapted verbatim from the author's novella. That said, Flanagan and his ensemble cast make the film their own, telling a tale that seeks to balance the macro with the micro and act as a cinematic equivalent to the idiom of a glass that's either half full or half empty.