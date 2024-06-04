The Late Scott Wampler Was A Great Film Critic – And An Even Better Human

Everyone who knew Scott has their fair share of stories. Some of them are fairly outrageous (he courted chaos on a regular basis), but my Scott stories are mundane. Phone calls and zoom meetings to discuss creative directions. Casual chats at the Highball, the bar attached to the South Lamar Alamo Drafthouse movie theater in Austin, Texas. Late night text messages when a panic attack had sent me spiraling, and somehow, Scott was the only one who felt like the correct person to contact in that moment. The running thread throughout all of this was how kind he was. His acidic sense of humor and his inability to suffer fools coexisted comfortably alongside a powerful empathy. Lots of folks knew Scott the raconteur, but I feel blessed that I got to know Scott the listener.

Perhaps that was the key to why he was such an incisive pop culture critic — the man knew how to fully absorb what he was being told, and to process it thoroughly.

In my too-many years of working in the digital media space (I've been around long enough that I remember when we used to call these things blogs), I've worked alongside countless talented folks. Few of them could be described as a primal force, but I'd use those words for Scott. A volcano of wit, audacity, and creativity who would sooner ignite a Twitter firestorm than compromise on his values, he represented (and still represents) what I think is best and most worthwhile about the industry we both inhabited. I wish I could be as brave as Scott was as a writer and broadcaster. Since I was blessed to know him in the real world, I hope that a little bit of what made him so special has rubbed off on me.

Because it's not just the world of film criticism that needs more people like Scott Wampler. The world in general needs more people like him. I don't want to say we'll never see anyone like him again, because that's too painful. Instead, I'll say that I hope everything Scott represented as a person and as a writer, host, and online personality lingers. And that everyone borrows just a little bit from his example going forward.