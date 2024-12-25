Nosferatu Ending Explained: Amor Fati

This article contains full spoilers for "Nosferatu."

The concept of fate, a predestined path which has been laid out for each of us, is a terrifying one. We all have (or at least appear to have) free will, and we all cherish freedom as a precious, enviable, coveted thing. Thus, fate is the antithesis of all our hopes and desires, a monolithic force that we are powerless to change or stop. This is why the concept tends to be de-emphasized in our culture, with everything from our aspirations as children to our goals in adulthood being put in the context of free will: we're told that all we want is potentially within our grasp, that dreams can be achieved, and that paths can be changed. Fate, then, is typically invoked for purposes of a scapegoat when things go wrong. Even with that perspective, it's never seen as a force of immovable doom, merely an obstacle that can be sidestepped.

Yet some people throughout history don't diminish fate to the level of mere nuisance, nor do they view it as something bleak and terrifying (at least, not exclusively). The concept of "amor fati," a love of fate, takes the pithy notion of "everything happens for a reason" and elevates it to a more grandiose status of acceptance. This version of the belief was most famously espoused by the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who spoke at length about the topic in his 1888 book "Ecce Homo." Perhaps there was some quality to 19th-century Europe which caused Nietzsche to have such feelings, some combination of his religious upbringing and the world he observed around him.

Whatever the case, the idea of "amor fati" is one that's both freeing and condemning, a concept that allows the believer victory even in defeat. That idea is at work in Robert Eggers' film of "Nosferatu," set in 1838 Germany. It's a movie that treats the titular creature of the night, a vampire, as part individual, part force of nature. The vampire's coming is foretold and nearly unstoppable, as is his reign of terror. However, if one heroine, a woman seemingly chosen by the creature, if not by fate itself, can bring herself to literally embrace her fate, then there is hope for humanity. In the eternal struggle between Good and Evil, we all have a part to play.