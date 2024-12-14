The Moment Kevin Costner Realized That Field Of Dreams Was Going To Be A Classic

There is no secret to making a classic movie. There's no tried-and-true formula or a can't-miss piece of source material that equates to a masterpiece provided you assemble the right director, writer(s), and actors. And as Francis Ford Coppola learned while making "The Godfather," there's no guarantee that, once you seemingly have all the right pieces in their right place, the studio will sit back and let you shoot your shot.

All-timers can also sneak up on you. Director Michael Curtiz thought he was making an escapist World War II entertainment when he took the reins on "Casablanca," but even though leads Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman didn't get along on set, he wound up knocking out a film many people consider to be the acme of Hollywood moviemaking. Alternately, when acclaimed director Robert Benton rolled cameras on Tom Stoppard's adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's "Billy Bathgate," one of the finest novels of the second half of the 20th century, he misfired badly despite having been gifted a cast including Dustin Hoffman, Nicole Kidman, Bruce Willis, Stanley Tucci, and Steven Hill.

So it's always interesting to hear from artists on the other end of the production, perhaps years and years later, as to when, if ever, they realized they were making a classic. For Kevin Costner on "Field of Dreams," it was shockingly early on.