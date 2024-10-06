The 10 Best Stephen King Short Stories, Ranked

"The Man in the Black Suit" isn't just a Stephen King story, it's an award-winning Stephen King story! It won the 1995 O. Henry Award for Best Short Fiction. For many years, King was considered by snobs to be little more than a guy who churned out pulp. Sure, it was really successful pulp, but folks turned up their noses at King and his stories about killer dogs, haunted hotels, and sewer clowns. But King has stuck around so long that a curious thing happened: people started to take him seriously. When I say "people," I don't mean his nerdy fans (like me!), who have always held him close to their hearts. I mean the more "sophisticated" types who had previously looked down at King. Part of that rehabilitation came in the wake of King's 2000 non-fiction book "On Writing," which showcased that, yes, this dude really knows a thing or two about writing. But "The Man in the Black Suit" winning the O. Henry Award back in '95 predates that, suggesting that the tide was starting to turn even back then. In any case, the story is indeed damn good — although it's also a little silly when you start to think long and hard about it.

In "The Man in the Black Suit," a very old man named Gary recounts how he met and was almost eaten by the Devil back in 1914. At that time, Gary was just a little kid, and according to his story, the Devil is a scary man in a three-piece black suit with fire in his eyes. As I said, this is somewhat silly when you start to break it all down (the Devil also has really sharp teeth! And smells bad!), but King is so good at what he does that you really buy into it all thanks to the quality of his writing. And ultimately, the story really isn't about the Devil — it's about life, death, and everything in between.