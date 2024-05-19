The Stephen King Movie Stephen King Thinks Should've Gotten A Best Actor Oscar Nomination

King originally wrote "1408" as an exercise for his non-fiction book "On Writing," and then expanded it into a real short story which was included in the collection "Everything's Eventual." Like one of King's most famous novels, "The Shining," "1408" deals with a haunted hotel. Or specifically, a haunted hotel room. The movie adaptation stays pretty true to the short story while also expanding it greatly. In the film, John Cusack is Mike Enslin, a writer who makes his living penning books about the supernatural. In a twist, however, we learn that Mike is not a believer — he may write about ghosts, but he definitely doesn't believe they exist. His skepticism is due, in part, to the death of his young daughter, who passed away from an unspecified illness.

When "1408" begins, Mike is writing a book specifically about haunted hotels when he learns about room 1408, an allegedly haunted room in the posh New York hotel The Hotel Dolphin. Mike resolves to stay in the room to write about it, but he hits a roadblock: the hotel manager, Olin (played by Samuel L. Jackson) strongly advises Mike to not stay in the room. Mike, ever the skeptic, is not be deterred.

Sure enough, Mike spends the night in the room and slowly descends into madness, because it turns out the room really is haunted (bet you didn't see that one coming). I won't spoil what happens in the end, but just know there are multiple endings to the film. The theatrical ending is the weakest — stick with the superior director's cut ending, which you can find on the Blu-ray release.