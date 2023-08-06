Stephen King's 1408 Ending Explained: Ready To Check Out?

In "1408," we're introduced to Mike Enslin (John Cusack), an author who makes his living writing books about ghosts; books with titles like "10 Nights in 10 Haunted Graveyards," and "10 Nights in 10 Haunted Castles." Mike once dreamed of being a serious author, but that didn't go according to plan. Now he makes his living chasing ghosts. Even though his livelihood is tied up in the world of the supernatural, Mike himself is a non-believer. A few years ago, his young daughter Katie died, ruining Mike's marriage and turning him into a bitter, cynical man — a man who doesn't believe in an afterlife for his daughter, or anyone for that matter.

Mike's latest book is about haunted hotels, and a mysterious postcard tips him off to the Hotel Dolphin in New York. The hotel itself isn't haunted — just one specific room, room 1408 (notice those numbers add up to 13). Mike attempts to book the room only to be thwarted by the staff. He's eventually able to secure a night in 1408 with the help of his publisher and a lawyer. Mike arrives at the hotel ready to check in but is halted by the manager, Olin (Samuel L. Jackson). Olin pleads with Mike not to spend the night in the room — he insists it will be dangerous, and potentially deadly. Many people have already died in that room over the years, either by suicide or by other, more mysterious ways. As a result of this, Olin tries to keep the room empty at all times.

Mike is not to be thwarted or deterred. He checks into the room and almost immediately, strange, inexplicable things begin to happen, hinting at a genuine presence in the room. It's subtle at first but grows increasingly pronounced, complete with visions of transparent ghosts leaping out the window. It's clear that, unlike the other supposedly haunted places Mike has explored, 1408 is the real deal. Mike attempts to document his stay in the room with a tape recorder, talking to himself as he grows increasingly unhinged. Eventually, he discovers he's trapped in the room, and no one is coming to save him. The ghost of his dead daughter Katie appears, and Mike eventually decides to take matters into his own hands and set fire to the room.