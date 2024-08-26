Stephen King's Two Favorite Movie Adaptations Of His Books

Stephen King is the undisputed maestro of horror. He might not be your personal favorite writer who's actively working in the genre, but he has unquestionably influenced your fave to some degree in the half-century since the release of his first published novel, "Carrie," in 1974 — not to mention the classic Brian De Palma film adaptation that followed only two years later.

He's also something of an under-sung talent when it comes to telling stories that aren't strictly of the horror variety. For all their distressing moments, Stephen King movies like "Stand By Me," "Dolores Claiborne," and "The Shawshank Redemption" (like their source material) are more character dramas than unfiltered horror narratives. But even without memorable metaphors like a child-eating clown creature or a father being compelled by ghosts to axe-murder his family, these stories paint complicated portraits of humankind and our shortcomings to rival those of the author's tales of terror. Something like "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," one of the many King stories that've been turned into Netflix movies, would also work just as well as an unsettling coming-of-age drama about an unconventional friendship if you left out the explicitly supernatural aspects entirely.

King himself seems to appreciate these types of Stephen King movies as much as those of the clear-cut horrifying variety. When Deadline asked him about his personal favorite adaptation of one of his books in 2016, he actually cited two of them (both of which, as you'd expect, made his own list for the seven best Stephen King movies overall as well).