Every Stephen King Netflix Movie, Ranked

Stephen King movies have been with us almost as long as Stephen King books — King's first novel "Carrie" became a film two years after it hit bookshelves. And while the adaptations have been coming steadily since the '70s, King movies and TV shows experienced something of a boom in the 2010s. This was primarily due to 2017's film adaptation of "It," which became a horor blockbuster, hauling in $701.8 million at the box office. Suddenly, everyone wanted to be in the Stephen King business again, and the aftermath of "It" saw a wealth of adaptations get the green light. This trend hasn't died out, either — new King adaptations continue to come our way. A long-delayed take on "Salem's Lot" is due out on Max later this year, and film adaptations of the King short stories "The Life of Chuck" and "The Monkey" are both on the horizon.

Netflix also wanted in on this Stephen King action, and the streaming service has so far brought four King films to the small screen. So how do they stack up? As you might imagine, some are better than others, but as a fan of King's work, I can honestly say that all four of them are worth watching for various reasons, although I'll admit that one of them is more of a miss than a hit. With all that in mind, I've gone ahead and ranked the four Stephen King Netflix movies from worst to best. As should be obvious, all of these movies are currently streaming on Netflix, so feel free to have yourself a mini Stephen King marathon after (or before!) you read this ranking.