The Stephen King Film Adaptation That Surprised The Author The Most

When asked whether he's pitched with adaptations of his work or if he offers advice for the best way forward, King stated in the same interview that while that's not his job, he holds a deep love for most of the adaptations nonetheless. King clarified that he is always supportive of anyone who wishes to create something based on his work and that the pitch for "1922" surprised him, given how challenging it was to replicate the novella's harsh, uncompromising tone:

"With '1922', was I a little surprised that somebody wanted to make it? I was, and I was also pleased by the challenge of it and anxious to see what would come out. And you know, what '1922' reminded me of was a film called 'There Will Be Blood'. It has the same kind of flat, dead-eyed, effect to it, so it made for a really good suspense picture, and it's a movie that won't leave my mind. It has this sort of poisonous effect, it just sort of sticks there because some of the images are so good."

What makes Netflix's "1922" work is its focus on the terrifyingly gradual moral rot Wilfred James (Thomas Jane) experiences, with the symbolism of the rats gnawing at the fringes of the harrowing tale that unfolds. There are no shock-value jumpscares or cheap thrills employed to demand audience attention, but instead, a lean, mean saga of murder and betrayal is allowed to reach a dizzying climax, with the strongest aspects of King's writing shining through.

It is not a perfect film by any means, especially if King's novella is your frame of reference, as some aspects can feel underwhelming, while others, exhausting. It is still one of the better King adaptations over the years.