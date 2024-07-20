Stephen King Exchanged Heated Words With Children Of The Corn's Screenwriter

Stephen King's short story "Children of the Corn" was first published in the March 1977 issue of Penthouse Magazine, and later published in the author's 1978 anthology "Night Shift." The story was about a small town in Nebraska that had been overrun by an eerie cult of killer children. They worship a demonic deity called He Who Walks Behind the Rows and commit regular acts of human sacrifice. A pair of itinerant Californians run afoul of the cult and are killed by their rituals.

As Stephen King stories go, "Corn" is straightforward and simple. It's astonishing to think that it spawned eleven feature films and a short. Fritz Kiersch's 1984 horror film "Children of the Corn" was the second adaptation, coming after the relatively obscure short film "Disciples of the Crow" in 1983. Kiersch's film would see eight direct-ish sequels, and two remakes in 2009 and 2020. Most of the "Corn" films are weird and/or bad, building on an admittedly thin premise of killer kids.

Fun trivia: 2011's "Children of the Corn: Genesis" bafflingly repurposes footage from Michael Bay's "Bad Boys II" for its climax.

George Goldsmith wrote the screenplay to the 1984 version of "Children," and he had the unenviable task of extended King's brief tale into a 92-minute feature. The basic structure was there, but Goldsmith had to add a prologue, a few inner conflicts, several new characters, and a different, more explosive climax in order to make "Corn" into a movie.

The changes Goldsmith made, however, were openly hated by Stephen King. In Francesco Borseti's vital book "It Came from the '80s!: Interviews with 124 Cult Filmmakers" – which was handily quoted in a 2021 article in Cinema Blend – Goldsman recalls butting heads with King, and how King's initial draft of the "Corn" screenplay kinda sucked.