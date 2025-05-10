Why Cujo's Lead Star Demanded A Different Ending For The Stephen King Adaptation

Stephen King's 1981 novel "Cujo" is about a Saint Bernard dog that contract rabies from a bat and goes on a killing spree. The dog, Cujo, belonged to an abusive mechanic, so it was already seemingly predisposed to violence. It mauls several people throughout the course of the story. The novel climaxes with a local mom named Donna Trenton and her young son Tad becoming trapped in a Ford Pinto on a hot day as Cujo stalks them from outside. There comes a moment when Donna has to choose to stay in the car and risk dying of heat stroke ... or exiting the car and facing the killer dog.

Advertisement

In the book, Donna successfully fights off Cujo with a baseball bat, beating the dog and stabbing it to death with a shard when the bat breaks. Tad, sadly, does not survive the ordeal, dying of heatstroke in the Pinto.

"Cujo" was a bestseller and was popular enough to be adapted into a feature film in 1983. The film, directed by Lewis Teague and written by Don Carlos Dunaway & Barbara Turner, followed the climax of the novel closely, with Donna (horror and genre veteran Dee Wallace) trapped in a Ford Pinto with Tad (Danny Pintauro). The film also saw Donna fleeing her hot car and had an identical scene wherein she bested Cujo with a broken baseball bat. This time, though, Donna was fast enough to save Tad's life. The boy survives.

Advertisement

It seems that this change was suggested by Wallace herself. In an interview with the "Still Here Hollywood" podcast (as transcribed by Entertainment Weekly), Wallace revealed that she would only agree to star if the ending were changed to save Tad's life. It seems that her suggestion was popular enough to elicit a thanks from Stephen King himself. He liked the ending to the movie better than his own novel.