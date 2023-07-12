Stephen King's It Was Once Adapted As A 52-Episode TV Series – In India

Stephen King's massive horror epic "It" is a 1138-page monstrosity about a shapeshifting, sewer-dwelling clown that tortures and eats children. The novel is set partly in 1957 and follows a group of seven children who become fast friends after discovering that they are all being tormented by the sewer clown, sometimes called Pennywise, but mostly just called ... It. They also reveal that they are all suffering from varying forms of abuse, and each has a bully or abuser they must confront ... or kowtow to. The children end up defeating the monster, but not entirely. It returns to Derry, Maine, when the seven main characters are adults, forcing them to relive the battle once again.

The novel was an enormous hit, and four years after its publication, director Tommy Lee Wallace ("Halloween III: Season of the Witch," "Fright Night Part 2") adapted "It" into an acclaimed miniseries for ABC. Tim Curry played Pennywise the Clown, and Harry Anderson, John Ritter, and Annette O'Toole also appeared. Jonathan Brandis and Seth Green played two of the child characters. Because it was broadcast on network TV, the 192-minute "It" miniseries traumatized many kids in the audience.

Little needs to be said about the pair of "It" films that director Andy Muschietti made in 2017 and 2019, as they're among the highest-grossing horror movies ever made. Bill Skarsgård played Pennywise in that version, and together, the two films were 305 minutes long.

In between the 1990 miniseries and the 2017 film, however, was a TV adaptation of "It" that is not well-known in North America. It seems that the Indian broadcasting company Zee TV adapted "It" into a 52-episode, Hindi-language TV series that ran in 1998. It's called "Woh."