Netflix Has Found Its Cujo Director, And It's A Filmmaker Perfect For Stephen King

In a bit of unexpected news, Darren Aronofsky is headed to the world of Stephen King. Yes, the man behind everything from "Requiem for a Dream" to "Mother!" has been tapped to direct Netflix's upcoming film version of "Cujo," King's 1981 novel that previously inspired a big screen adaptation in 1983. Now, Aronosky will be afforded the chance to put his own stamp on the material.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aronofsky has signed on to direct the adaptation, which is being produced by Roy Lee ("Barbarian," "It"). There is still no word on who is penning the screenplay, but the filmmaker is expected to be meeting with candidates soon. This is all pretty surprising, as Netflix's "Cujo" was only revealed to be in development very recently. It seems this one won't be languishing in development hell.

Aronofsky is coming off his hit "The Whale," which ultimately netted Brendan Fraser an Oscar. He is one of the more roundly respected directors working in Hollywood today, which makes his hiring for something so commercial — and made specifically for a streaming service — so surprising, but not unwelcome. For those who may need a refresher, the synopsis for King's original book reads as follows: