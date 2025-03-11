Stephen King Classic Cujo Is Getting A Second Adaptation, This Time At Netflix

Despite being wildly popular for decades, both as an author and as a source of inspiration for on-screen media, Stephen King is more popular now than he's ever been. Case in point, Netflix is once again teaming with the prolific author for a new adaptation of his 1981 novel "Cujo." It seems this deadly dog will once again have the chance to show his teeth for a new generation.

According to Deadline, Netflix has closed a deal to make a new movie based on "Cujo," with Roy Lee, of "Barbarian" and "It" fame, producing. No writer or director is currently attached, but the report notes that they will be going out to writers "immediately." Clearly, Netflix doesn't intend to let this languish in development hell. Netflix has partnered with King several times before on movies such as "1922" and "Gerald's Game," among others, with mixed results.

"Cujo" was previously adapted for the big screen in 1983 by director Lewis Teague. It was a hit in its day and the resulting adaptation is relatively well regarded. Still, it is very much of its time and could benefit from a modern interpretation. For those who may need a refresher, here's the synopsis for the book: