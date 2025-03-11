Stephen King Classic Cujo Is Getting A Second Adaptation, This Time At Netflix
Despite being wildly popular for decades, both as an author and as a source of inspiration for on-screen media, Stephen King is more popular now than he's ever been. Case in point, Netflix is once again teaming with the prolific author for a new adaptation of his 1981 novel "Cujo." It seems this deadly dog will once again have the chance to show his teeth for a new generation.
According to Deadline, Netflix has closed a deal to make a new movie based on "Cujo," with Roy Lee, of "Barbarian" and "It" fame, producing. No writer or director is currently attached, but the report notes that they will be going out to writers "immediately." Clearly, Netflix doesn't intend to let this languish in development hell. Netflix has partnered with King several times before on movies such as "1922" and "Gerald's Game," among others, with mixed results.
"Cujo" was previously adapted for the big screen in 1983 by director Lewis Teague. It was a hit in its day and the resulting adaptation is relatively well regarded. Still, it is very much of its time and could benefit from a modern interpretation. For those who may need a refresher, here's the synopsis for the book:
The Cambers' once-friendly St. Bernard turns into a killer after being bitten by a rabid bat. Donna Trenton's husband is in New York trying to contain a disastrous ad campaign. Feeling abandoned by her workaholic husband, who is frequently out of town, Donna Trenton embarks on an affair with a local handyman. Left to fend for herself, she takes her ailing Pinto to Joe Cambers' garage for repairs only to be trapped with her son Tad in the sweltering car by the monstrous dog.
Cujo is ripe for a remake
This could all come down to who winds up in the director's chair. King's work has gone on to influence masterful movies such as 2017's "It." But his novels have also inspired truly bad movies, such as "Sleepwalkers." Still, this book is treasured material. It's also lean and mean, without the usual supernatural or otherworldly elements that often permeate King's work. It's essentially a brutal monster story.
Given that this project is in the early stages, there is no word yet on how soon filming could begin. Netflix also has yet to set a release date, which makes sense since they don't even know who is writing the screenplay yet. All in good time.
King is in the midst of a very big year. Director Oz Perkins' "The Monkey," based on a King short story, came out recently and has been a big hit both critically and commercially. Later this year, King has Mike Flanagan's "The Life of Chuck" as well as the long-awaited adaptation of his book "The Long Walk" from director Francis Lawrence. Meanwhile, Netflix is also still in the process of adapting "The Talisman" as a TV show, which will be produced by Steven Spielberg.
You can grab 1983's "Cujo" on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD from Amazon.