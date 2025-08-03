Stephen King Struggled To Finish The Book That Inspired One Of His Best Movies

In the book "Christine," King uses two distinct narrative styles. The beginning and end are told in first-person from the perspective of the character Dennis (played by John Stockwell in Carpenter's movie), whose good friend Arnie (Keith Gordon) ends up being ensorcelled by the possibly-possessed Plymouth. Meanwhile, the middle section is told in third-person, which feels a little odd. As King explained to Lofficer, he ended up creating problems for himself with Dennis's narration and it almost "killed the book." Because of this, King came to realize the third-person narrator was really the only way out. As he put it:

"I had Dennis telling the story, and he was supposed to tell the whole story. But then he got in a football accident, and was in the hospital while things were going on that he couldn't see. Then, for a long time, I tried to narrate that second part in terms of what he was hearing, hearsay evidence, almost like depositions. But that didn't work. I tried to do it a number of different ways, and finally I said, 'Let's cut through it. The only way to do this, is to do it in the third person.' I tried to leave enough clues, so that when the reader comes out of it he'll feel that it's almost like Dennis pulling a Truman Capote. It's almost like a non-fiction novel."

While King has said that the third-person section is really Dennis's explanation after the fact, just through a different kind of writing, it's still a little awkward in print. Thankfully, that awkwardness didn't translate to the screenplay for Carpenter's "Christine." Rather, Dennis being sidelined in the film doesn't suddenly cause a huge narrative shift since we've already been watching the story unfold through Arnie's eyes. It's one of a handful of reasons why Carpenter's movie works better than King's source material, and yet King himself has been incredibly cold towards this killer adaptation, calling it "boring." Excuse me, but did we watch the same film?