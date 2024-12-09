The Two Stephen King Movie Adaptations That Bored The Legendary Author

Prolific horror author Stephen King has written a vast number of novels and short stories, many of which have been made into film and TV adaptations. There are some truly great ones, like Mike Flanagan's "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep," and then there are the not-so-great ones, like the awful cell-phone zombie movie "Cell" and the critically panned but mostly forgettable "Graveyard Shift."

One has to wonder how King himself feels about all of these adaptations. Well, except maybe for "The Shining," because King has made his feelings about Stanley Kubrick's adaptation crystal clear. (He hates it. Like really, really hates it.)

While promoting the film adaptation of "Dreamcatcher" in 2003, King revealed that he also wasn't so hot on another film version of one of his books, even though it was directed by master of horror John Carpenter. The 1983 movie "Christine" apparently "bored" King just as much as "The Shining" did, and that's saying something given his vocal distaste for Kubrick's stylish and horrific film. It's hard to imagine someone being bored by either film, honestly, since one is a masterpiece set in a haunted hotel and the other is a twisted love story about a killer car, but maybe they hit different when they're your own stories.