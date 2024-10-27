The Director Stephen King Wanted For The Shining Instead Of Stanley Kubrick

Although Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film "The Shining" is frequently cited as one of the scariest films of all time, it's widely known that Stephen King — who wrote the 1977 novel on which it's based — hates it. Kubrick famously altered several details of King's book, and the author felt that the changes were arbitrary at best and insulting at worst. King wrote his story as the tale of an ordinary man who was gradually driven to madness. King expressed interest in gentler actors like Martin Sheen or Michael Moriarty for the role of Jack Torrance, feeling they would be sympathetic immediately. Kubrick, however, cast Jack Nicholson in the role, and King felt that Nicholson was already unstable from the jump. With Nicholson, it wasn't a tale of a sane man going insane, but an already-insane man cracking open.

Kubrick, however, was already granted permission by Warner Bros., so he went ahead with the version of "The Shining" he preferred, much to King's consternation. To this day, King is still sour on the film, feeling his version was much better. Indeed, King prefers the 1997 TV miniseries directed by Mick Garris and starring Steven Weber, which is far more sensationalistic than Kubrick's famously ascetic version.

By 1980, King was already a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, having written the book that inspired Brian De Palma's hit film "Carrie." He also seemed to possess a cinematic mind, keeping an eye on directors who might be well-suited to handling his work. Back in 1978, King was interviewed by the Cinefantastique magazine, handily archived by the website Scraps from the Loft, and he gave his very explicit thoughts about Kubrick, "The Shining," and the director he preferred. King wanted Don Siegel.