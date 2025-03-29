10 Scariest Stephen King Monsters, Ranked

Cujo, the St. Bernard at the heart of the novel of the same name, isn't a monster. He's a good boy, a lumbering fellow that loves kids and can't stop sticking his nose into things. It's that instinctual delight that catches him up with the real monsters here, and the rest of the novel contains heartbreaking moments from a dog's-eye view as rabies eats itself deeper into his blood.

There's nothing unnatural about rabies, either, but it's as monstrous a virus as anything we've ever discovered. A virus isn't sentient, but it is structured to protect and replicate itself, causing behaviors that can seem eerie to us. There's even a theory that the reason we find zombies and other uncanny valley behaviors so primally frightening is because we're subconsciously alert to the threat of rabies. The violence rabies can cause in its victims is a sure way of sharing the virus, via the bites and scratches that can ensue.

But "Cujo" blends one wisp of supernatural horror into the mix, with the shadow of Frank Dodd, one of several antagonists in "The Dead Zone" who still haunts the town of Castle Rock. It's implied that there's just enough spiritual evil floating around to make a bad situation worse (though a real dog attack inspired the story). On the whole, Frank can't overpower the sheer horror of rabies and what it turns poor Cujo into, but he does add an extra layer of dread to the monstrous proceedings.

Adapted in 1983, the film follows the novel's mundane beats. No ghosts haunt Sheriff Bannerman, even though David Cronenberg's "The Dead Zone" would release that same year. It'll be interesting to see how the upcoming Netflix adaptation handles the mix of reality and horror that shapes poor Cujo's tragedy.