The Scariest Thing About Robert Eggers' Nosferatu Is Not What You Would Expect

This article contains mild spoilers for "Nosferatu."

There is much within Robert Eggers' film "Nosferatu" that is to be expected. If you're familiar with the prior cinematic incarnations of Dracula, vampire movies in general, Eggers' filmography, or some combination of all three, then you're not necessarily going to be surprised by everything in the film. There's a lot of bloodletting, a palpable sense of dread, an authenticity of time and place, and a psychosexual relationship between the vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) and his victims — all aspects that foreknowledge of vampire movies and Eggers' work should prepare you for.

However, part of the joy that comes with following the work of a true auteur is seeing how much they can still surprise you, even as they remain true to their quirks and proclivities. "Nosferatu" is as undeniably Eggers' film as it is a quintessential vampire movie, and yet it's honestly a little shocking just how fresh and vibrant it feels. Yes, part of this is likely due to how inundated we are with vampires in media —even a little zig where we expect a zag is enough to capture some attention — but the gusto with which the filmmaker attacks this material has to be seen to be believed, especially when it comes to how frightening the film is. After all, we're pretty accustomed to vampires at this point in pop culture, so how could they be this scary again?

The answer, of course, lies in craft and presentation, two things that Robert Eggers excels at. The way he films Skarsgãrd in the movie, along with the other filmmaking techniques and elements he employs, combines to make "Nosferatu" one of the scariest vampire movies ever made.